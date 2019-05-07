Priyanka Chopra Wishes Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On The Birth Of Their Baby Boy!

Priyanka Sends Wishes To Meghan & Prince Harry

The 'Quantico' actress took to her Instagram story to share the announcement put up by the royal family and wrote, "Congratulations M & H" on it.

It's A Baby Boy

Earlier the royal family had issued an official statement which read, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

All's Well Between Priyanka & Meghan

Last year, there were rumours doing the rounds about a rift in Priyanka-Meghan's friendship after the latter skipped the 'desi' girl's wedding in India.

However, a source had later clarified, "All the rumours that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true. Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently. Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."

Now with Priyanka congratulating Meghan for the birth of her baby son, the actress has finally put all rumours to rest.

Speaking About Priyanka Chopra

The actress recently attended the Met Gala 2019 with her hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka rocked the red carpet in a simple nude Dior gown with feathers of multiple hues and a matching cape. Nick on the other hand, opted for an all-white suit.