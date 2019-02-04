Priyanka Chopra Wishes Niece Alena In The Most SWEETEST Way On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday Alena

Priyanka Chopra wishes the sweet little Alena a very happy birthday and the young girl is all smiles with her uncles. We guess she'll remember this day for the rest of her life,folks!

Priyanka Chopra With A Cute Baby

Just a few days ago, the Internet was crushing about Priyanka Chopra cuddling babies and the images were all over social media. We guess nobody can keep their hands idle after seeing such a cute baby and will end up hugging it, peeps!

NIck Jonas With Niece Valentina

Nick Jonas hugs his Niece Valentina and the little girl is Kevin and Danielle Jonas' youngest daughter. Looking at all these pictures, we guess it's about time for PeeCee and Nick to have their own kids! What do you think, folks?

On The Work Front

Priyanka Chopra will soon head to the Andaman islands for the shoot of her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink and is paired alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie is scheduled to hit the theares some time in 2019 and will be PeeCee's first release after her marriage. Nick Jonas wanted to accompany Priyanka Chopra to the Andamans, but it looks like he might have visa issues as he's an American citizen and the shoot will be held around the Restricted Permit Area (RPA) as there's tension in the region after the deat of an American missionary who was killed by the Sentinelese people.