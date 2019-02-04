Priyanka Chopra Wishes Niece Alena In The Most SWEETEST Way On Her Birthday
Priyanka Chopra and NIck Jonas are currently in the US and our very own desi girl is spending the maximum time with the Jonas' family and is showering her love and affection with each one of them. Kevin and Danielle Jonas cute little daughter Alena celebrates her birthday today and PeeCee took to her Instagram stories to wish the little one on her special day. She also included her hubby Nick Jonas and also Kevin in the picture and it's as sweet as it gets. Check it out below...
Happy Birthday Alena
Priyanka Chopra wishes the sweet little Alena a very happy birthday and the young girl is all smiles with her uncles. We guess she'll remember this day for the rest of her life,folks!
Priyanka Chopra With A Cute Baby
Just a few days ago, the Internet was crushing about Priyanka Chopra cuddling babies and the images were all over social media. We guess nobody can keep their hands idle after seeing such a cute baby and will end up hugging it, peeps!
NIck Jonas With Niece Valentina
Nick Jonas hugs his Niece Valentina and the little girl is Kevin and Danielle Jonas' youngest daughter. Looking at all these pictures, we guess it's about time for PeeCee and Nick to have their own kids! What do you think, folks?
On The Work Front
Priyanka Chopra will soon head to the Andaman islands for the shoot of her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink and is paired alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie is scheduled to hit the theares some time in 2019 and will be PeeCee's first release after her marriage. Nick Jonas wanted to accompany Priyanka Chopra to the Andamans, but it looks like he might have visa issues as he's an American citizen and the shoot will be held around the Restricted Permit Area (RPA) as there's tension in the region after the deat of an American missionary who was killed by the Sentinelese people.
