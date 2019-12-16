Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up 'The White Tiger' Shoot; Says She Can’t Wait To Share It With The World

Priyanka Chopra has been busy lately, shooting for her upcoming flick 'The White Tiger'. She took to Instagram on Sunday to post a happy selfie and share the news about her movie. The actress revealed that she has wrapped up the shooting for the film.

Priyanka wrote on her Instagram post, "Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can't wait to see the finished product and share it with the world".

'The White Tiger' is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. The novel has won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame. Netflix is producing the film in association with Mukul Deora. 'The White Tiger' book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city, where murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Priyanka thanked her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in her Instagram post. She wrote, "Thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can't wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I'm so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!!".

She further added, "The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP".

Priyanka Chopra was recently honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in New York for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

(Social media posts are not edited)

