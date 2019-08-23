Priyanka Chopra's Personal Views Do Not Reflect UNICEF: Spokesperson

According to media reports, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a meeting that the UNICEF ambassadors cannot be retained from having a personal opinion. However, when they talk on behalf of UNICEF, they have to adhere to UNICEF's evidence-based impartial positions, he said.

He said, "When UNICEF ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them." During a daily briefing on Thursday, he was asked about his take on issues surrounding Priyanka Chopra's tweets.

"Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF. But when they speak on behalf of the UNICEF, we expect them to adhere to UNICEF's evidence-based impartial positions," he added.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was slammed earlier by Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Pakistani actor Armeena Khan for a tweet, which they claimed to be 'encouraging war'. They wrote to UNICEF, seeking the actor's removal as an ambassador.

When a Pakistani girl questioned Priyanka about the same during a meeting in Los Angeles, she said, that she did not mean to hurt anyone but was only feeling patriotic. The actor also added that she was not looking forward to war.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra had earlier put out a tweet that read Jai Hind with #IndianArmedForces after the Indian Army's alleged surgical strikes on Pakistani's terror camps during the Pulwama attacks. Notably, Priyanka's father was a doctor with the armed forces.