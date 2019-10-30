Pulkit Samrat's Crazy Birthday Wish For Kriti Kharbanda Sets Tongues Wagging!

If the latest buzz in the grapevine is to be believed, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda might be the newest couple in Tinseltown. While their link-up reports have been doing the rounds for a while, Pulkit's recent Instagram post to wish his 'Pagalpanti' co-star on her birthday has added more fuel to these rumours.

Sharing a picture with Kriti, who is seen sharing a hearty laugh and hugging him, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Pretty Kharbanda!! 💕💕 @kriti.kharbanda Here's to many more crazy days, rickshaw rides, bowling face offs, football matches and shooting stars!!" (sic)

Responding to his birthday wish for her, Kriti wrote, "Hahahaha! There's a reason I say you're the best! 😘😘😘 Thank u so much! Time to do the happy dance dressed as minions! Only you'll get that! ❤️❤️ u forgot mono deal contests, and crazy #shallowgoals !! Again only you know what I mean! ❤️❤️." (sic)

Calling him the 'handsomest', she further wrote, "Thanks a ton handsomest!!! U da best!! 😘😘😘😘😘." (sic)

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't stop speculating about what's cooking between the two actors. "Daya , kuch to gadbad hai, " commented an Instagram user. Another one wrote, "Perfect couple😍❤️." "You both together 😍😍 @pulkitsamrat 💙," read another comment.

Earlier, Kriti had reacted to her link-up rumours with Pulkit during 'Housefull 4' promotions. A Mid-day report had quoted her as saying, "It's a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together. That's for people to find out. I am not saying 'yes' and nor am I saying 'no'."

On the other hand, a leading daily quoted Pulkit reacting to the dating rumours and saying, "Yami ke saath, Kriti ke saath... I don't pay too much heed to these kinds of articles. They are part and parcel of the business. My affair is with one person - Varun Sharma. Nobody is writing about it - I've done two films with him! My focus is only on work. I would rather be written about for that."

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be sharing screen space in Anees Bazmi's upcoming comedy 'Pagalpanti'. The film also stars John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.

