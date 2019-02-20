Salman Khan's Fans Threaten To Boycott His Next Film Bharat! Here's Why

Salman Khan Knows He Can't Ignore His Fans!

"Salman knows this time he can't ignore the demand to ban the Pakistani singers. He had earlier gotten away with it," said a source to BollywoodHungama.

The Stakes Are High At The Moment

"He seems to think the voices of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam suit him. And that may be true. But there are far bigger truths to tackle right now. To cling stubbornly to the unwanted elements for purely selfish reasons would damage Salman's reputation severely. That is a risk he is not willing to take."

Pakistani Singers In Bharat Have Been Dropped

"They will re-record the songs in Indian voices and pretend the other voices from over the barbed fence never happened," the source summed it up.

Salman Khan Donated A Substantial Sum To The Martyrer's Fund

Right after the Pulwama terror attack which martyred 44 Indian soldiers, Salman Khan donated a substantial amount to the martyr's funds and helped the families who are in grief and sadness.

Bharat – Grand Release

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer Bharat is all set to hit the theatres for Eid 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri. There's huge expectations on the film and we're sure Salman Khan will not disappoint his fans.