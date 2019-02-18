English
    Pulwama Incident: Bollywood Takes A MAJOR STEP & BANS Pakistani Artists! Twitterati Shows Support

    The Pulwama incident has shocked and angered the whole nation and people are yet to come to terms with the fact that close to 44 Indian soldiers were martyred by Pakistani terrorists in the most cowardly act against our armed forces. It is now reported that Bollywood has taken a stand against Pakistan and have banned Pakistani artists from the film industry.

    The need to ban Pakistani artists began right after the Uri attacks in 2016 and the peace between the two nations are severely strained since then. It's a double thumbs up to Bollywood for finally keeping their foot right on the ground and doing what needs to be done - banning Pakistani actors and we hope the ban lasts for a longer period.

    Fawad Khan Mahira Khan Banned Pakistani Actors

    Also, Twitterati supported the ban on Pakistani artists and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, politician and an ex-Advisory Panel Member of the Film Censor Board replied to a tweet from KRK, "For Your knowledge, Our Films, Shows, Artists are strictly banned In #Pakistan Also in any function they are not allowed to play bollywood songs, Their Actors are not allowed to take any bollywood projects. Only we the Indians have a big heart to loose anything & everything."

    Check out the other tweets below as well...

