Pulwama Incident: Bollywood Takes A MAJOR STEP & BANS Pakistani Artists! Twitterati Shows Support

The Pulwama incident has shocked and angered the whole nation and people are yet to come to terms with the fact that close to 44 Indian soldiers were martyred by Pakistani terrorists in the most cowardly act against our armed forces. It is now reported that Bollywood has taken a stand against Pakistan and have banned Pakistani artists from the film industry.

The need to ban Pakistani artists began right after the Uri attacks in 2016 and the peace between the two nations are severely strained since then. It's a double thumbs up to Bollywood for finally keeping their foot right on the ground and doing what needs to be done - banning Pakistani actors and we hope the ban lasts for a longer period.

Also, Twitterati supported the ban on Pakistani artists and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, politician and an ex-Advisory Panel Member of the Film Censor Board replied to a tweet from KRK, "For Your knowledge, Our Films, Shows, Artists are strictly banned In #Pakistan Also in any function they are not allowed to play bollywood songs, Their Actors are not allowed to take any bollywood projects. Only we the Indians have a big heart to loose anything & everything."

Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

Check out the other tweets below as well...

For Your knowledge, Our Films, Shows, Artists are strictly banned In #Pakistan Also in any function they are not allowed to play bollywood songs, Their Actors are not allowed to take any bollywood projects. Only we the Indians have a big heart to loose anything & everything. https://t.co/qmG7khd2Gc — Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (@GurpreetKChadha) February 16, 2019

Big Decision after #PulwamaAttack:-

Federation of western india cine employees have announced that no indian filmmaker will work with PAKISTANI ARTIST now onwards and if any filmmaker will not follow this decision then FWICE will protest and stop the shooting of the film. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 17, 2019

Till Pakistan surrender all terrorists to us all culture all sports film artists events to& fro must be banned- in future no mercy no Shanthi- only action should follow — LAKSHMINARAYANA (@laxmikomala) February 17, 2019

All pakistan artist should be banned from immediately to forever.. No pakistani should be allowed to enter in india for any reason we alredy have a lot of talent not interestd too hearing that qawalli voice ! Bycott by all mean ... jai hind ! Jai bharat !! — Vishal Kumar Verma (@qmar_vishal) February 17, 2019

Now: Indian film federation announces ban on Pak actors, musicians & other artistes. Long delayed step but better late than never #PulwamaTerrorAttack — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) February 17, 2019

Not Only Pakistani Artists to be banned in india. Even, indian artists who support Pakistan also to be banned. #Pulwamaterrorattack — Shashank Dattatreya (@ShashankD_SG) February 17, 2019

#Navjyotsinghsiddhu removed from Kapil Sharma's show.

Now the next step should be banning of few Pakistani Artists.Followed by announcement of not participating in #Cricket #WorldCup if #Pakistan is not banned to play in it. 😊 @sherryontopp@Javedakhtarjadu@AzmiShabana — manishbpl (@manishbpl1) February 17, 2019