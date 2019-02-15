Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Turn Down An Invitation From Karachi Art Council

Pulwama: Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi cancel Karachi art council invitation | FilmiBeat

The ghastly Pulwama terror attack which took place on 14th February has left the entire nation in angst and grief. A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) 'fidayeen' attacked a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 44 CRF jawans were killed and many were left injured. The suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into the bus carrying soldiers.

Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife and Shabana Azmi have now turned down the invitation by Karachi Art Council to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to share this piece of news and wrote, "Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that. In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem. Aur Phir Krishan Ne Arjun Se Kaha."

Shabana Azmi too posted on her Twitter page, "@Javedakhtarjadu n I were invited for a 2 day event celebrating #Kaifi Azmi centenary. I appreciate that our hosts #Karachi Arts Council have mutually agreed with us to cancel the event at the nth hr in view of the dastardly Pulwama Massacre."

Calling the terror attack a 'heinous' crime, the actress had earlier posted, "Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic)."

Javed Akhtar too condemned the terror attack and wrote, "I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written their anthem before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n whatever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs."

Many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others have also condemned this horrifying terror act.

