Pulwama Attack: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Shabana Azmi & Says She Promotes 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' Gang

Kangana Slams Shabana Azmi

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut said, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange, they are the ones who promote Bharat tere Tukade honge gangs.... why did they organize an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks and now they are trying to save face."

Kangana Roots For Pakistan’s Destruction

"Film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemy's morals in many ways but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions. Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

Kangana Thrashes Pakistan

"Pakistan has not only violated our nation's security they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us, we need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice."

Kangana Slams Those Who’re Lecturing About Non-violence & Peace

"Bharat is bleeding today, killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut, anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets."