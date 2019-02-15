Pulwama Terror Attack: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra & Others Condemn The Act!

Akshay Kumar

"Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten."

Priyanka Chopra

"Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack."

Tiger Shroff

"Deeply saddened and appalled on the cowardly attack on our brave heroes. Prayers and condolences to their families. May their souls RIP 🙏🙏🙏."

Vicky Kaushal

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏."

Kajol

"My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia."

Salman Khan

"My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia."

Varun Dhawan

"The #PulwamaTerrorAttack is a cowardly attack on our soldiers. Heart goes out to our heroes saving our country who have to face an enemy who will hide and attack."

Shraddha Kapoor

"Heartbreaking & devastatingly shocking. To resort to such measures & kill people. Praying for the families of our hero soldiers who lost their lives #PulwamaAttack."

Taapsee Pannu

"These casualties are heart breaking and painful. I sincerely pray and wish I see an end to this hatred in my life time. Praying for the CRPF Jawans who suffered in Pulwama terror attack."

Sidharth Malhotra

"Heartbroken by the #Pulwama terror attack. I have no words. Praying for our martyrs. 🙏#RIPBraveHearts #Pulwamattack #CRPFJawans."

Alia Bhatt

"The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured."

Ranveer Singh

"Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry."

R Madhavan

"#Pulwama Who are these people who are celebrating a win after this dastardly and cowardly attack..is just condemning this enough..wipe out not just their smiles but their faces.. show us our revenge, instill dismay and dread with the retaliation."

Karan Johar

"My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Pulwana attacks and their families."

Shahrukh Khan

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of our valiant jawans. May the souls of our countrymen who laid their lives down for us rest in peace. #Pulwama."

Aamir Khan

"I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives."