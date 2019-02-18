Pulwama Terror Attack: Salman Khan To Replace Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam In Notebook

The Pulwama terror attack has shocked and saddened the entire nation as Pakistani terrorists killed 44 Indian soldiers in Kashmir on February 14, 2019 and the anger and grief has touched the soul of every Indian. The retaliation against Pakistan has been strong and even Bollywood joined the bandwagon and banned Pakistani artists from the film industry.

It is now reported that Salman Khan has decided to replace Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in his upcoming home production Notebook and the re-recording of the song will be completed in a weeks time. Well, that's a good news and we hope the ban of Pakistani artists stay for a longer period of time until the country mends its ways and walk towards the path of peace and prosperity.

The 'All Indian Cine Workers Association' released a strong worded statement against Pakistan which read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AWCWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity."

The statement further read, "We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in film industry. Still, if any organization insist on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and strong action will be taken against them."

