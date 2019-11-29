Pushpa Joshi - Grandmother From Ajay Devgn's Raid Passes Away!

If you've watched Ajay Devgn starrer Raid , you must be aware of Pushpa Joshi, who played the role of Saurabh Shukla's mother. As sad as it sounds, the 85-year-old actress breathed her last on Tuesday (November 26, 2019). Her grandson Abhas Joshi earlier took to social media to inform that she was put on life support.

Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta also mourned the death of Pushpa Joshi on Twitter and wrote, "Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP."

Casting director Shikha Pradeep also mourned Joshi's loss. She wrote, "The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her."

Soon after the release of Raid, many netizens had given her a loving name 'Swag Waali Daadi'. Even Ajay Devgn and Kajol were in awe of the aged actress.

May her soul rest in peace!