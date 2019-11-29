    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pushpa Joshi - Grandmother From Ajay Devgn's Raid Passes Away!

      By
      |

      If you've watched Ajay Devgn starrer Raid , you must be aware of Pushpa Joshi, who played the role of Saurabh Shukla's mother. As sad as it sounds, the 85-year-old actress breathed her last on Tuesday (November 26, 2019). Her grandson Abhas Joshi earlier took to social media to inform that she was put on life support.

      Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta also mourned the death of Pushpa Joshi on Twitter and wrote, "Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP."

      grandmother-from-ajay-devgn-s-raid-passes-away

      Casting director Shikha Pradeep also mourned Joshi's loss. She wrote, "The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her."

      Soon after the release of Raid, many netizens had given her a loving name 'Swag Waali Daadi'. Even Ajay Devgn and Kajol were in awe of the aged actress.

      May her soul rest in peace!

      Read more about: raid ajay devgn
      Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue