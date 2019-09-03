PV Sindhu Is Happy To See Deepika Padukone Playing Her Role In Biopic

After news surfaced about the bio-picture on Badminton ace PV Sindhu, the badminton champion told in an interview that she would like to see Deepika Padukone play her role. She also stated that she has given all the required information to Sonu Sood and that he is looking after the biopic pretty well.

Deepika Padukone, who is already busy shooting for the movie '83' along with husband Ranveer Singh, might get to play the role of PV Sindhu, if reports that emerged turned out to be true. Actor Sonu Sood had recently announced that he had taken the rights to make the bio-picture.

During a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Sindhu said, "I think Deepika Padukone would be great; she is a very good actor. But then, I think the makers would be the best people to decide whom to cast for the film. I'm definitely happy that this film is happening and looking forward to watching it, like everyone else.".

When she was asked about her contribution to the film, she said, "I've given everything to Sonu Sood and he's looking after the film quite well. They're currently working on the film. I'm there if required, however, I've already provided them with everything. Plus, for me, first priority has always been badminton; I'm mostly caught up with my practice and tournaments."

It is to be noted that Deepika Padukone herself was a professional badminton player and her father Prakash Padukone, is a former international badminton champion. There are also reports that hint Akshay Kumar's role in the film. The reports suggested that he might be playing the role of Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopichand. Sood, however, in a previous interview stated that he would play the coach's role in the film. The film is expected to roll out by the end of 2019.