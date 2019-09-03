English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    PV Sindhu Is Happy To See Deepika Padukone Playing Her Role In Biopic

    By
    |

    After news surfaced about the bio-picture on Badminton ace PV Sindhu, the badminton champion told in an interview that she would like to see Deepika Padukone play her role. She also stated that she has given all the required information to Sonu Sood and that he is looking after the biopic pretty well.

    PV Sindhu Wants Deepika Padukone To Play Her In Biopic

    Deepika Padukone, who is already busy shooting for the movie '83' along with husband Ranveer Singh, might get to play the role of PV Sindhu, if reports that emerged turned out to be true. Actor Sonu Sood had recently announced that he had taken the rights to make the bio-picture.

    During a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Sindhu said, "I think Deepika Padukone would be great; she is a very good actor. But then, I think the makers would be the best people to decide whom to cast for the film. I'm definitely happy that this film is happening and looking forward to watching it, like everyone else.".

    When she was asked about her contribution to the film, she said, "I've given everything to Sonu Sood and he's looking after the film quite well. They're currently working on the film. I'm there if required, however, I've already provided them with everything. Plus, for me, first priority has always been badminton; I'm mostly caught up with my practice and tournaments."

    It is to be noted that Deepika Padukone herself was a professional badminton player and her father Prakash Padukone, is a former international badminton champion. There are also reports that hint Akshay Kumar's role in the film. The reports suggested that he might be playing the role of Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopichand. Sood, however, in a previous interview stated that he would play the coach's role in the film. The film is expected to roll out by the end of 2019.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue