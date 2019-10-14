R Madhavan Replaces Saif Ali Khan In Bunty Aur Babli 2.0

It was earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji would star in Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, a sequel to the 2005 iconic hit Bunty Aur Babli that starred Abhishek Bachchan and the Black actress in the lead roles. However, it seems like Saif has pulled out of the project and R Madhavan would be stepping into his shoes.

"After Saif informed the makers that he wanted to step out of Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, they were on (the) lookout for a suitable actor, and Madhavan fit the bill perfectly. He loved the script, and came on board immediately. The film went on floors last week," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Even though fans are highly excited about the reboot, the film has been mired in controversies. First, Shaad Ali, who helmed the original, didn't want to be a part of the project. Next, it was Abhishek's turn to refuse the offer.

Now, the film is set to be directed by Varun V Sharma, who wrote Salman Khan's recent outing Bharat and was one of the assistant directors on Sultan and Kill Dil.

The movie will also see a fresh face Sharvari Wagh. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame is also a part of the cast.

Coming back to Madhavan, he's currently filming and directing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is also busy with Mardaani 2 that sees her back as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, locking horns with a remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women.

So, are you excited about Bunty Aur Babli 2.0 already? Let us know in the comments below.