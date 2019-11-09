Radhe: Disha Patani Ends Up With Injured Knees; Blame It On Prabhu Deva!

Disha Patani and Salman Khan will be reuniting on the big screen for Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The two actors earlier shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. 'Radhe' has already hit the shooting floors.

While Salman is currently busy travelling for the Dabangg tour, his co-star Disha is busy prepping up for the songs of the film in the superstar's absence. Recently, the 'Baaghi 2' actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture from one of her dance rehearsals.

In the photo, Disha is seen sitting on the floor in shorts and tee, with injured knees. She captioned the picture, "Prabhu sirs dance got me like #radhe #injuredknees." (sic)

Speaking about teaming up with Salman Khan for 'Radhe', Disha recently told Pinkvilla, "Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe."

The actress is also excited to collaborate with Prabhu Deva and added, "I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe." (sic)

'Radhe' also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

Besides this film, Disha will also be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'Malang' and Ekta Kapoor's female-centric film titled 'KTina'.

