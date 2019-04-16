Radhika Apte: If I Am A Director & My Son Wants Me To Be An Actor, Why Shouldn't I Launch Him?

Radhika Apte is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who doesn't fear to call a 'spade a spade'. Ever since Kangana Ranaut dropped the infamous 'nepotism' word on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, the topic has become quite a debatable topic in the industry. While some defend it, there are others who are quite vocal about his prevalence in the industry.

Recently, Radhika opened up about nepotism in an interview with a leading daily where she was quoted as saying, "I don't like the word outsider. If I'm a director and my son wants to be an actor, why shouldn't I launch him?"

She further added, 'The industry today is a blend of both worlds. On one hand, there's Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut who were not born into a film family but have made it big and then there are the star kids."

Radhika said, "I like that abroad you can go to drama school and then for auditions like everyone else for a role. It's a fair playing ground there. With casting directors in Bollywood, things are changing here too."

The actress also spoke about her views on pay disparity and said, "If Salman Khan brings in Rs 200 crore and I bring in not even a crore, it's obvious that he'll be paid more since he is adding value to the box-office. I don't dispute that but I have an issue with actors who don't contribute to ticket sales. Hey, even the mother of a lead character is paid lesser than the father. That needs to change."

Radhika was last seen on the big screen opposite Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh in British-American action thriller The Wedding Guest.

