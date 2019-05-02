English
    Radhika Apte Said Yes To 'Raat Akeli Hai' Without Even Reading The Script!

    By
    |

    Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are shooting for their upcoming romantic movie Raat Akeli Hai which is set at the heartland of country in Kanpur and director Honey Trehan opened up by saying that Radhika Apte said yes to star in the movie without even reading the script and exclaimed such is her trust with him and his work.

    Radhika Apte Said Yes Without Even Reading The Script!

    "She hasn't played something of this sort before and I was excited to cast her. I explained to her what I am making and that I have Nawaz on board. I also told her that I would like to have you in this film. That's it and she asked ‘when do you want to start the film?' She is the only one who said yes to the film without even reading the script," said director Honey Trehan.

    The Support I Received From Radhika Apte Is Immense

    ''I asked her to read the script first, but she said that she trusts me. When we started the prep work, that's when she heard the script. This is the kind of support I got from Radhika," he said.

    On Nawazuddin's Character In Raat Akeli Hai...

    "He is a cop from a small town and when you think about these kinds of roles, the first actor pops up in your mind is Nawaz. He is such a fabulous actor. If you want to cast a UP guy with a clear hold on the dialect then who better than him," he summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

    Raat Akeli Hai

    Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi is scheduled to release by the end of 2019. The movie is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

