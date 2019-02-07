Radhika Apte Says She And Her Hubby Benedict Taylor Never Hang Up On Each Other When They Fight

Radhika Apte is making huge strides in her Bollywood career and it doesn't come without costs. Radhika has to stay apart from her husband Benedict Taylor for long periods of time due to both their work commitments. While Benedict, who is a London based musician, resides in the UK, Radhika has to spend months on end in India due to her shooting schedules. But the lovely couple is pro at handling their long distance relationship and has dropped many relationship goals. Radhika recently opened up about the conflicts that arise between the two of them and the way they deal with it.

During a media interaction with Cosmopolitan, Radhika Apte opened up about the way conflicts arise between herself and her husband Benedict and the mature way with which they handle it. "Well, every relationship, be it an LDR or a GCR, goes through ups and downs. Everyone has disagreements and fights. It's the same for us. Our golden rule is that we never hang up on each other. I think it's a very rude and insulting thing to do. When we've had a fight, we just end up saying, I don't wanna talk to you right now', or Bye, we'll speak later'. And within minutes, you'll catch both of us trying to call each other simultaneously. It doesn't even matter whose fault it was, we both apologise. Not speaking for long periods of time because of disagreement can aggravate the situation. We always let go of the fights, and forget about what had happened," she said.

Radhika and Benedict got married eight years ago in a private ceremony and the two are head over heels for each other.

On the work front, Radhika's latest Bollywood release was Bombairiya, a black comedy crime drama starring Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain and others apart from Radhika. The movie got mixed reviews from critics.

