Radhika Apte Shares Her First Fantasy; Lends Her Support To 'Oh My Hrithik'!

Radhika Apte recently took to her social media to support an initiative lead by young girls which address the guilt, shame and taboo associated with female fantasy.

From urging women's to talk about female fantasies to creating an awareness, this initiative called OMH (Oh My Hrithik) intends to highlight the medical, psychological and social aspects related to the act.

Radhika Apte who came across this page decided to lend her support by sharing a video which talks about her first fantasy and how we should be able to talk about our fantasies openly.

The official account of OMH took to their Instagram sharing Radhika's video captioning, "Thank you @radhikaofficial for sharing your first fantasy with us! We totally swear by what you said! There's nothing to be ashamed of!".

Interestingly titled called 'OMH' (Oh My Hrithik), the girls chose the name of Hrithik Roshan because he is undeniably the most desired man, also to keep it relevant they named the initiative Oh my Hrithik.

The purpose of this initiative is to talk about self-love without shame but be confident about it and talk about our body, pleasure, fantasies, and experiences, without feeling guilty, cheap or loose, and the only way to do it is to talk about it.

Oh My Hrithik, commonly known as OMH is a User Generated Content platform started by six 19-year-old young girls from Mithibai College on the 6th of March. The campaign aims to eradicate the stigma attached to female fantasies and masturbation and make it a normal topic to talk about.

