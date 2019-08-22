English
    Radhika Apte To Miss Success Party of Andhadhun Due To Work Commitments

    By
    |

    After getting tremendous attention for her role in Andhadhun, actor Radhika Apte will reportedly miss the success party of the film. Since the actor is busy with her work in London, she would not attend the party.

    radhika apte

    The film won the 'Best Hindi Film' award in the 66th National Film Awards. Radhika Apte, whose brilliant performance as Sophie in Andhadhun won millions of hearts, recently stated that she was 'pleasantly surprised' with the honour that she received by acting in the film.

    Fans, even before the movie's release, were thrilled and waited for the movie to hit theatres as the trailer was quite gripping. It is well known that Radhika Apte has dipped her toe in movies that other actors might consider risky, and never settled for safe, tried and tested roles.

    The talented actress has got appreciation not just from fans but critics also have lauded her for her roles. The stunning diva has gained the reputation of being a bold actress as her choices of films reflect just that.

    On the work front, Radhika Apte, in her forthcoming Hollywood film 'Liberte: A call to spy', will be essaying the role of a British Spy, who was considered a heroine during the World War II times. She is busy in London with the shoot of the movie.

    She took to Instagram to share her first look in the movie. It was a working still alongside a picture of the real Noor Inayat Khan. For the unversed, Noor was the British spy who jumped into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance. She was the first female wireless operator.

    Script writer Sarah Meghan Thomas will also star in the movie alongside Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland, to name a few. Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher is directing the film.

