Did You Know Radhika Apte Wore An Old Saree Full Of Holes At Her Wedding? The Reason Is So Pure!

Radhika Apte is one of the finest actors of B-town. She has always been vocal about a number of issues that lies within the film industry and never shies away from speaking her mind out! In an interview with Fleming, Radhika spilled beans about her wedding and revealed that she wore an old saree for her registered wedding. Want to know why? Keep reading!

Radhika said, "When I got married, I wore my grandmother's old sari for my registered wedding and it had a lot of holes in it. But I wore it because she's one of my favourite people on the planet. I'm not really someone who spends a lot of money on fancy clothes and especially not for a registered marriage."

"Of course, I wanted to look good-I did buy a dress for my party (which was less than ten thousand rupees!). Also, I have to tell you this; I bought that dress at the last minute because I forgot to buy one! I'm not a picky person when it comes to clothes." added Apte.

In the same interview, Radhika also slammed the psychotic mentality of society and said that if one just uses common sense, he/she will understand it. But, most of the time, we're turning a blind eye to a lot of things. People think that they benefit from power, but superiority is also a complex and it's not nice.

She further added that she is trying to do her part and she speaks up whenever she can. She tries not to compromise and truly believes that equality benefits everyone.

On the work front, Radhika has delivered many hit films recently including Andhadhun and Padman.