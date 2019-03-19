Radhika Madan, Ishaan Khatter, Fatima Sana Shaikh Attend Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Screening

Radhika Madan Looks Cute At The Screening

Radhika Madan, who will be seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, was snapped attending the special screening of the film on Monday evening. She looked funky in a cropped red hoodie with a graphic print on it. She teamed this with high rise denims.

Gulshan Deviah & His Wife At The Screening

Gulshan Deviah also stars in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He attended the special screening of the film along with his wife Kalliroi Tziafeta. Gulshan wore an eccentric outfit, sporting electric blue sweatshirt and sweatpants coordinates which he accessorized with a hat and sunglasses. His wife on the other hand, looked pretty in an embroidered grey maxi dress.

Ishaan Khatter Is All Smiles

Ishaan Khatter was all smiles when he was snapped attending the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He sported a grey sweatshirt with light brown pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Sanya Malhotra At The Film's Screening

Sanya Malhotra, whose film Photograph released just last week, was seen attending the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota on Monday night. She looked cute in a white t-shirt with high rise denims, and a pair of white sneakers.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Very Pretty

Fatima Sana Shaikh was also present at the screening of the film on Monday night. Fatima donned a blue satin top which she paired with a white printed maxi skirt, and looked very pretty in it.

Richa Chaddha's Girl Next Door Look

Richa Chaddha looked like a girl next door at the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She wore a red graphic t-shirt with a black crushed velvet skirt, and a pair of red sneakers.

Harleen Sethi In An Ethnic Avatar

Harleen Sethi also attended the film's screening on Monday night. She donned an ethnic look in a pink and white polka dot anarkali dress with a white dupatta, and silver ballet slippers.