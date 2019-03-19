Radhika Madan, Ishaan Khatter, Fatima Sana Shaikh Attend Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Screening
The comedy action film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Radhika Madan, Gulshan Deviah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, is all set to hit theatres this Thursday on March 21st. A special screening of the movie which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival was organized on Monday night, which was attended by many celebrities. Radhika Madan, Gulshan Deviah, Ishaan Khatter, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Richa Chaddha, Harleen Sethi and others attended the special screening of the film. Check out the pictures from the screening!
Radhika Madan Looks Cute At The Screening
Radhika Madan, who will be seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, was snapped attending the special screening of the film on Monday evening. She looked funky in a cropped red hoodie with a graphic print on it. She teamed this with high rise denims.
Gulshan Deviah & His Wife At The Screening
Gulshan Deviah also stars in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He attended the special screening of the film along with his wife Kalliroi Tziafeta. Gulshan wore an eccentric outfit, sporting electric blue sweatshirt and sweatpants coordinates which he accessorized with a hat and sunglasses. His wife on the other hand, looked pretty in an embroidered grey maxi dress.
Ishaan Khatter Is All Smiles
Ishaan Khatter was all smiles when he was snapped attending the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He sported a grey sweatshirt with light brown pants and a pair of white sneakers.
Sanya Malhotra At The Film's Screening
Sanya Malhotra, whose film Photograph released just last week, was seen attending the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota on Monday night. She looked cute in a white t-shirt with high rise denims, and a pair of white sneakers.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Very Pretty
Fatima Sana Shaikh was also present at the screening of the film on Monday night. Fatima donned a blue satin top which she paired with a white printed maxi skirt, and looked very pretty in it.
Richa Chaddha's Girl Next Door Look
Richa Chaddha looked like a girl next door at the special screening of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She wore a red graphic t-shirt with a black crushed velvet skirt, and a pair of red sneakers.
Harleen Sethi In An Ethnic Avatar
Harleen Sethi also attended the film's screening on Monday night. She donned an ethnic look in a pink and white polka dot anarkali dress with a white dupatta, and silver ballet slippers.
