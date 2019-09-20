English
    Rahul Bose Pledges To Donate Organs: Will Pledge Every Square Inch Of My Body

    Rahul Bose has announced that he will be signing up for donating all his organs. Speaking to IANS, he said that he will be donating every organ of his, from bone to tissue to cornea, which can be used by other human beings.

    Rahul Bose Pledges To Donate All His Organs

    Rahul said, "I'll pledge every square inch of my body," adding that he will be making the donation formal on September 24, when he will be participating as a panelist at a discussion organized by CII's Indian Women Network, and Yi (Young Indians) Delhi Chapters in New Delhi.

    Explaining his motive behind the decision, he said, "It's very simple for me, I take any way by which I can help human beings lead a better life... I've dedicated the last 14 years of my life to these causes, and supporting many other causes in a smaller way. So, if I can help other human beings (by donating organs), why wouldn't I?"

    He added, "If you're going to die, (and post that) if your body can be used to benefit 8-9 other human beings in terms of organs, what would be greater good karma."

    Talking about the organ donor to organ receiver statistics, he said, "It's so unpopular right now... In India, there's one organ donor per 1 million people, whereas in Spain, there are 49 per 10 lakh people."

    He also urged people to find out more about organ donation, and give this act a thought. "I would encourage other people to find out more about it, allay their fears, superstitions and irrational beliefs. Only when you're satisfied, they definitely should," he said.

    Rahul Bose was in the news recently for being charged Rs. 442 for two bananas at a luxury hotel in Punjab.

    rahul bose
