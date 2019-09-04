English
    Shilpa Shetty's Dance With Raj Kundra During Ganesh Chaturthi Is Drool-worthy

    By
    |

    While Bollywood celebrities have been making headlines for the past few days with their celebrations for Ganesh Chathurthi, few celebrities and their social media posts are making us go 'awww'. One such post was Raj Kundra's Instagram feature during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home.

    Shilpa Shetty Dances With Raj During Ganesh Chaturthi

    Just like every other Bollywood celebrity, actor Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and husband Raj Kundra's Ganesha also got much attention from Bollywood fans. They also bid Ganesh goodbye on Tuesday, but not before sharing an adorable post.

    Raj Kundra took to Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with his wife Shilpa Shetty. They can be seen making a few moves while standing in front of the idol. However, what grabbed most attention was the caption.

    Raj wrote, "One of those rare moments when she is dancing to my tune. my hot girlfriend Meri Radha aka @theshilpashetty." (sic) Check out the post here.

    The couple can be seen in matching yellow attire, in which Raj is imitating Lord Krishna as if playing the flute, while Shilpa is dancing near him.

    The couple was also seen dancing on the streets during the Ganesh visarjan. Shilpa, Raj and their son Viaan's dances instantly became the talk of the town. They danced so gracefully, while Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.

    Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing Ganesh aarti and captioned it, "Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... and we're sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He'll be back next year. Ganpati Bappa... Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya! #GanpatiVisarjan #blessed #gratitude #love #spiritual #ecofriendly #beresponsible". (sic)

    https://www.instagram.com/p/B19Q7lChnH4/

    On Monday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesha in an Instagram post. "And .... My GANNU RAJA is back Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I'm spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I'm also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya. PS:Love and celebration is all of us #TRIPLING ." (sic)

