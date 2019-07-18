Rajesh Khanna's Death Anniversary: Netizens Remember The First Superstar Of Bollywood

Today (July 18, 2019), is Rajesh Khanna's seventh death anniversary and Twitter is inundated with myriad of tweets, remembering the first Superstar of Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna, who has given us many classic hits, will always remain in our hearts and one will never forget his huge contribution to the Hindi film industry. Rajesh Khanna made his debut with the 1966 film Aakhri Khat.

As it's the seventh death anniversary of 'Kaka', many netizens took to Twitter to remember the actor.

J K Sharma @jksharma5: "Respects nd regards for King of Romance Rajesh Khanna who continues to live on in the hearts of cine lovers! His amazing work and contibution will never be forgotten!!"

अरविन्द गोरखपुरी (Abhi) @Arvindhse: "कुछ तो लोग कहेंगे, लोगों का काम है कहना छोडो ! बेकार की बातो में कही बीत ना जाए रैना..!!#RajeshKhanna Sab. #MyFvt1."

shishir hattangadi @shishhattangadi: "Kabhi Dekho Mann Nahi Jaage, Pichhe Pichhe Sapno Ke Bhage, Ek Din Sapno Ka Rahi, Chala Jayey Sapno Ke Aage Kahan Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli Haye Kabhi Toh Hasaye, Kabhi Yeh Rulaye....18th July, he left us only to live on forever!"

abhishek dwivedi @abhishek_srkfan: "I was Grown up watching movies of #RajeshKhanna...songs of his movies are still fresh in people's minds... Ex- Mere sapno ki Raani kab aayegi Tu.. Gulabi aankhein jo teri dekhi...

My most fav movies of Rajesh khanna are-

1) Anand

2) Amar Prem

3) Avtaar."

(Social media posts are unedited)