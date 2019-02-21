Rajesh Roshan On Mungda Remix: How Can I Be Happy When My Songs Are Converted Into A Circus?

The latest trend of 'remixing' old classic songs is hardly impressing anyone and music composer Rajesh Roshan is equally miffed with Total Dhamal makers, who touched his 'classic' song 'Mungda, which featured Sonakshi Sinha.

Sighs Roshan, "What can one do if they reach out to me asking for blessings? These are youngsters who have worked with me in the past. Should I have told them they don't have my blessings? The proper thing to do would have been to first ask my consent before remixing Mungda."

Rajesh Roshan also said that he feels helpless. He was quoted as saying, "The law is against us music composers. We have no legal control over our compositions. Music companies are selling our songs to producers at throwaway prices. We are helpless. Earlier my Yaarana chartbuster Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana was also re-mixed without asking me. What can I do? Except quietly smile about it."

He went on to add, "Nowadays producers bring in 4-5 composers, one for each track. How can we have a multitude of composers to do one soundtrack? Where is the homogeneity? "

Rajesh Roshan also asserted that the Mungda remix has caused a certain amount of embarrassment with the Mangeshkar family. "I am very close to the whole family including Ushaji who has sung Mungda. Lataji has sung some of my finest songs. We used to have huge arguments while recording. Evergreen songs are not made overnight. You can't pluck a song out of its context and use it anyhow. How can I be happy when my songs are converted into a circus?"