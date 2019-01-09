Rajesh Roshan Post His Brother Rakesh Roshan's Cancer Surgery: 'He Is Recovering Well'

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan dropped a shocker when he revealed that his father has been diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. The actor took to his social media page to break the news with an emotional note.

Hrithik wrote, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it.As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad."

Soon after the 'Super 30' actor shared the news of his father's diagnosis and surgery, many of his fans and well-wishers sent wishes for Sr. Roshan's speedy recovery. And now, Rajesh Roshan has opened up about his brother's health while speaking to Mumbai Mirror.

Rajesh Roshan Is Recovering Well Post Surgery "He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him," Rajesh Roshan told the tabloid. Roshan Sr. Will Be Discharged Soon From The Hospital He further added, "God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital." Earlier, PM Modi Too Had Wished For Rakesh Roshan's Good Health The Prime Minister had tweeted, "Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N." To this, Hrithik had replied back, "Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well." For The Uninitiated Cell carcinoma of the throat is a cancer which is characterised by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the throat.

