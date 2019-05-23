Election Result 2019: Rajinikanth, Riteish Deshmukh & Others CONGRATULATE PM Narendra Modi

With the BJP heading for a historic win in the Lok Sabha polls, actor Rajinikanth congratulated PM Narendra Modi via a tweet and wrote, "Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also congratulated the PM in advance and wrote, "India has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister

@narendramodi ji on this huge verdict."

While taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Paresh Rawal tweeted,, "चौकीदार को चोर बोल के कौआ मोर बन ने चला था , चमगादड़ सी हालत हो गइ , उलटे लटके हुए है . @narendramodi."

He further tweeted, "Had said earlier and will repeat again - Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi will not let it disintegrate . Relax India we are truly in Safe hands . Jai Ho . Vande Matram."

Dharmendra also congratulated his wife, actor Hema Malini, who is contesting from a BJP ticket from Mathura for a second time in a row. She is currently leading with over 180,000 votes.

"Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India, we have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our (national flag) flying. Always," he said referencing to his own win from Bikaner in 2004.

Amid all these tweets, PM Narendra Modi also took to the mico-blogging site and tweeted, "सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat."