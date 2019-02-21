Sonam Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Mourn The Death Of Rajkumar Barjatya; Satish Kaushik Attends Funeral
Rajkumar Barjatya, the producer of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain passed away today on February 21, 2019 and there's sadness and grief all around the industry. He produced several superhit family entertainment movies which is considered one of the best movies in Bollywood and his absence will surely be felt. The funeral was held today in Mumbai and Satish Kaushik was present to pay his last respects. Also, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and several others took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Rajkumar Barjatya. Check it out below...
Satish Kaushik At The Funeral
Satish Kaushik attended the funeral of Rajkumar Barjatya in Mumbai and several other filmmakers were present to pay their last respects as well.
I Was Lucky To Have Worked With Shri Rajkumar Barjatya, Says Sonam Kapoor
"I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones. @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya," she tweeted.
Madhuri Dixit - Deeply Saddened By His Demise
Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajkumar Barjatya in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, says she is deeply saddened by his demise.
Anupam Kher Says Rajkumar Barjatya Practiced Goodness!
"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti."
Swara Bhasker
The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker calls Rajkumar Barjatya the kindest, sweetest and the most generous soul she has ever seen.
Kunal Kohli
Kunal Kohli tweeted that Rajkumar Barjatya was the pillar and architect of Hindi Cinema.
Director Mudassar Aziz
The Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz says Rajkumar Barjatya's legacy will be remembered as the most clean family entertainer in Bollywood.
Singer Anup Jalota
Ghazal singer Anup Jalota mourned the death of the producer. RIP Rajkumar Barjatya.
