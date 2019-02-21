Sonam Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Mourn The Death Of Rajkumar Barjatya; Satish Kaushik Attends Funeral

Satish Kaushik At The Funeral

Satish Kaushik attended the funeral of Rajkumar Barjatya in Mumbai and several other filmmakers were present to pay their last respects as well.

I Was Lucky To Have Worked With Shri Rajkumar Barjatya, Says Sonam Kapoor

"I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones. @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya," she tweeted.

A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji 😔 Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to @SoorajBarjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 21, 2019

Madhuri Dixit - Deeply Saddened By His Demise

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajkumar Barjatya in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, says she is deeply saddened by his demise.

Anupam Kher Says Rajkumar Barjatya Practiced Goodness!

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti."

RIP #RajkumarBarjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls & most wonderful people I’ve ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with u & ur enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences 2 @rajshri family A loss 4 us all https://t.co/zTA40abKf9 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2019

Swara Bhasker

The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker calls Rajkumar Barjatya the kindest, sweetest and the most generous soul she has ever seen.

Raj Babu #RajKumarBarjatya

Had the honor to interact with him when I made the Yeh Hai Prem videos for @rajshri

Such passion & knowledge of cinema, scripts.

Loved to discuss cinema,

Impart knowledge.

You be missed sir#legend

pillar & architect of Hindi Cinema #rip — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 21, 2019

Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli tweeted that Rajkumar Barjatya was the pillar and architect of Hindi Cinema.

While the eternal truth is that everybody will go one day... the loss of one such as #RajkumarBarjatya often affects a thought process or culture almost!

To your belief in clean family entertainment through movies... 🙏Rest in Peace Sir, Prayers @rajshri 🌼 — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 21, 2019

Director Mudassar Aziz

The Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz says Rajkumar Barjatya's legacy will be remembered as the most clean family entertainer in Bollywood.

Heartbroken to hear Veteran film producer Shri #RajKumarBarjatya passed away some minutes back at RelianceHurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. @rajshri



May his soul rest in peace.🙏🙏🙏 — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 21, 2019

Singer Anup Jalota

Ghazal singer Anup Jalota mourned the death of the producer. RIP Rajkumar Barjatya.