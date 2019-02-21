English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonam Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Mourn The Death Of Rajkumar Barjatya; Satish Kaushik Attends Funeral

    By
    |

    Rajkumar Barjatya, the producer of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain passed away today on February 21, 2019 and there's sadness and grief all around the industry. He produced several superhit family entertainment movies which is considered one of the best movies in Bollywood and his absence will surely be felt. The funeral was held today in Mumbai and Satish Kaushik was present to pay his last respects. Also, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and several others took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Rajkumar Barjatya. Check it out below...

    Satish Kaushik At The Funeral

    Satish Kaushik attended the funeral of Rajkumar Barjatya in Mumbai and several other filmmakers were present to pay their last respects as well.

    I Was Lucky To Have Worked With Shri Rajkumar Barjatya, Says Sonam Kapoor

    "I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones. @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya," she tweeted.

    Madhuri Dixit - Deeply Saddened By His Demise

    Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajkumar Barjatya in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, says she is deeply saddened by his demise.

    Anupam Kher Says Rajkumar Barjatya Practiced Goodness!

    "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti."

    Swara Bhasker

    The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker calls Rajkumar Barjatya the kindest, sweetest and the most generous soul she has ever seen.

    Kunal Kohli

    Kunal Kohli tweeted that Rajkumar Barjatya was the pillar and architect of Hindi Cinema.

    Director Mudassar Aziz

    The Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz says Rajkumar Barjatya's legacy will be remembered as the most clean family entertainer in Bollywood.

    Singer Anup Jalota

    Ghazal singer Anup Jalota mourned the death of the producer. RIP Rajkumar Barjatya.

    Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue