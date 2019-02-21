Rajkumar Barjatya, Producer Of Hum Aapke Hain Koun & Hum Saath Saath Hain Passes Away

Bollywood producer Rajkumar Barjatya breathed his last today on February 21, 2019 at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Trade analyst Kamal Nath confirmed the sad news on his Twitter handle by saying,

"Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can't believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he's gone!"

Rajkumar Barjatya had produced superhit family themed movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and several others. His last production was Hum Chaar, which released last week on February 15, 2019.

Rajkumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya, who currently is the chairman of the Rajshri Productions. More details of his demise is awaited.

Rest in peace Rajkumar Barjatya!

