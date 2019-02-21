English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajkumar Barjatya, Producer Of Hum Aapke Hain Koun & Hum Saath Saath Hain Passes Away

    By
    |

    Bollywood producer Rajkumar Barjatya breathed his last today on February 21, 2019 at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Trade analyst Kamal Nath confirmed the sad news on his Twitter handle by saying,

    "Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can't believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he's gone!"

    Rajkumar Barjatya

    Rajkumar Barjatya had produced superhit family themed movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and several others. His last production was Hum Chaar, which released last week on February 15, 2019.

    Rajkumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya, who currently is the chairman of the Rajshri Productions. More details of his demise is awaited.

    Rest in peace Rajkumar Barjatya!

    Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue