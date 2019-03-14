Amid MeToo Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani Gets Nominated For Filmfare Awards; Faces Wrath Of Netizens
In January, Rajkumar Hirani got accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his film, Sanju. Though, he has denied the allegations, terming them 'false and malicious' and aimed at destroying his reputation. The woman had said that on April 9, 2018, the director first passed a sexually suggestive remark to her and later sexually assaulted her at his home-office. In a latest update, Rajkumar Hirani has been nominated in the Best Director category at the upcoming Filmfare Awards for Sanju and it seems netizens are anything but happy! Here's how they reacted...
Anshul गुप्ता@niSHULk_opinion
"So, @filmfare has nominated @RajkumarHirani even when he has sexual harassment allegations against him and @MumbaiFilmFest dropped @anuragkashyap72 's Short film which had no connection with Phantom or Vikas Bahl. Such boot-lickers @jiteshpillaai @raghuvendras." [sic]
Maha@MaahaRS
"Wtf!!!!!!! Rajkumar Hirani for best director!!!" [sic]
AB@Abhisingh183
"Filmfare nominated Rajkumar Hirani for best director! F**K YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" [sic]
LoveYouGlennClose@vedant123
"Despite everything their audacity to nominate Rajkumar Hirani. @filmfare is a sellout and bonafide trash!" [sic]
What's your thought on this entire fiasco? Do let us know in the comments section below!
For the unversed, Hirani had issued an official statement saying, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body.
"The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation," Hirani said in a statement.