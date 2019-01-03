 »   »   »  Rajkumar Hirani Gives 2018's Biggest Grosser With Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sanju!

A lot of Bollywood films raked in big moolah at the box office last year. But, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani once again proved that he is a man with the Midas touch. His film 'Sanju' based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turned out to be the highest grosser of 2018.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has collected 342 crores net and approximately 586.85 crores gross worldwide.The biggest hit of 2018, Sanju is an entertaining and emotional retelling of Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life which was presented beautifully by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on the celluloid.

Sanju had emerged not only the biggest non-Holiday opener of all time but also recorded the biggest opening weekend of all time in Bollywood as it minted Rs. 120. 06 crores. Both the records were previously held by Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which released during the Christmas weekend in 2017.

Rajkumar Hirani is well known to be a life changer in many ways. His talent for emotional manipulation made viewers reflect on the need for empathy and humanity in modern medicine (Munnabhai M.B.B.S., 2003), a film which brought back Sanjay Dutt as an actor.

With Sanju's worldwide release and a phenomenal opening had again proved to be a career-saving game for Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking about the success of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said," I am thankful to the viewers who've embraced the film and made it their own. All I can say is that I feel blessed. There is no mantra. You just have to make a film and hope that people like it.

At this moment, I can only be thankful to the viewers who have embraced the film and made it their own, because before the release of the movie, we all were nervous. It was an exam-like feeling. When a filmmaker makes a film, he wants that the audience likes it. I was waiting for reactions and now I feel very good that people have made it their own."

With every film having a 100 percent success rate, Rajkumar Hirani remains one of the best profitable directors of Bollywood.

