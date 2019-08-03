Rajkummar Rao: I Became An Actor Because I Never Want To Change Myself For Money Or Fame

Rajkummar Rao is an actor whose craft has evolved with every film that he has chosen to work on. Having done films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, Trapped, Omerta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and the recent, Judgementall Hai Kya, he has proven his talent time and again, and has garnered a lot of love from his audiences. But does the actor feel, with the stardom he is inevitably achieving, that his work is going on the back foot? In a recent interview, Rajkummar said that his craft and his work are his priorities, and not attaining a superstar status.

In an interview with IANS, Rajkummar spoke about how he is just a normal guy who doesn't take himself seriously. "I do all the normal things. I am a really normal guy. I don't take myself too seriously. The day I start feeling that I am changing, I think that will be the day I will tell myself, 'Okay, take a break and step back'. The reason to be an actor was never to change myself or for money or fame. I genuinely fell in love with the craft. That's how I see it."

His answer to the question on achieving stardom, was this - "I don't understand stardom. I know superstardom. I love all these people... Shah Rukh Khansir, Salman Khan Sir, Aamir Khan Sir, Hrithik Roshan Sir. I love them. If you talk about me, I just want to work."

"It's a tag that people give you. You can't really try and say 'I am going to be a star now'. That's something people give you. They can make you a star or superstar. You can't decide what you want to be," he added.

Rajkummar gets loads of film offers, but he said that he doesn't accept everything that comes his way. "If I accept whatever comes my way, I would end up doing so many more films in a year, which I don't want to and I can't. I am being picky and choosy. I choose my scripts carefully. Whichever films I am doing - like 'Made In China' or 'Turram Khan' - are the films I really felt excited about," he said.

Raj, after working in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy film, Stree, signed another film with him in the same genre. When asked how many of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedies he'll be working in, he said, "I hope all of them. Dinesh is family. We love working with each other."

While he has worked with many filmmakers in the past, Rajkummar and Karan Johar have never collaborated on a film together. Regarding this he said, "I respect him a lot. I think he is a phenomenal filmmaker. I would love to work with him. We keep chatting about things."

Rajkummar was last seen in the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, Judgementall Hai Kya, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. The film garnered positive reviews from critics.

