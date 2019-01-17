Rajkummar Rao Does The Iconic Mithun Step In This First Still From Anurag Basu's Next Film!

Rajkummar Rao hit the bullseye with 'Stree' last year which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, the talented actor is all set to share screen space with 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh for the first time in Anurag Basu's untitled flick.

The actors are currently shooting for this film in Bhopal. Reports suggest that this film is on a similar lines with Basu's film, 'Life In A Metro'. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Twitter handle to drop the first still from the movie.

He captioned the picture as, " बहुत जल्दी सामने आयेंगे आप लोगों के। तब तक के लिए एक झलक। #AnuragBasu sir's next with @fattysanashaikh." Check it out here-

In the still, Rajkummar and Fatima are seen posing near a lake. One just can't miss Rajkummar's uncanny resemblance to Varun Dhawan's character Mauji from Sui Dhaaga- Made In India. The actor is seen recreating Mithun Chakraborty's iconic dance step in the movie still.

Speaking about the film, Fatima was earlier quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "As soon as I heard that he (Anurag Basu) was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of."

Meanwhile, we just can't wait for the makers to reveal Rajkummar and Fatima's entire look from the film.

Reportedly, this Anurag Basu directorial will be majorly shot at Saif Ali Khan's ancestral property which is now a luxury hotel. "Anurag plans to shoot in 12-hour shifts every day which will begin from 2 pm onwards," a source had earlier revealed.

