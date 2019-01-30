Rajkummar Rao Feels Anurag Basu Is A Magician Who Can Transform Actors; Read Up!

No one can deny that Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in Bollywood among the young gen lot. He has delivered one stellar performance after another ever since he made his entry into the industry with LSD (Love Sex Aur Dokha) in 2010. Last year too, Rajkummar dished out movies such as Omerta, and Stree which earned critical acclaim. He even entered the Rs. 100 Crore club with Stree which was a big blockbuster. And now we are about to hit jackpot with two amazing artists working together on a movie. Rajkummar has been signed for a movie directed by Anurag Basu and he has even started filming for it. Rajkummar is all praise for the Barfi! director. Read what Rajkummar had to say about Anurag.

Rajkummar Rao is filming for an untitled movie helmed by director Anurag Basu and he has amazing things to say about the director. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle he said, "It was great and something new. I feel Anurag Basu is a genius, he is a magician as he can transform the actors into something different," adding, "I am fortunate to collaborate with him in two films. The kind of sensibility that he shows on screen is something not many people can do. I don't want to reveal much about my character. Just wait for the right time."

On having had an amazing year on the work front in 2018, Rajkummar said, "I want every year to be mine. 2018 has been great and I have some great line up in 2019. All my films are different from each other and as an actor, I want to give something to our industry which will be remembered forever."

Rajkummar has been shooting for the film with Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame in Bhopal. Even Fatima could not hold her praise back for the director when she recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of Anurag Basu in action and captioned it, "Unreal! Life Changing! Shooting with Anurag Basu is like being backstage with a magician. Magical.....#anuragbasu." (sic)

Now we really can't wait for this movie to be out to see what magic potion Anurag Basu has been concocting this time for his audiences!

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has been busy with the promotions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which is set to hit theatres on February 1st, 2019. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor.