English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajkummar Rao On Janhvi Kapoor: She Is Such A Sincere And Hardworking Actor

    By
    |

    Rajkummar Rao is all praises for his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he will be collaborating in the horror comedy, Rooh-Afza. The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba. The shooting for the horror-comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule.

    Super 30 Box Office Collection: Day 1 Business Report Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

    Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

    rajkummar-rao-is-all-praises-for-janhvi-kapoor

    The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

    Janhvi will be seen playing two poles apart characters, Roohi and Afsana.

    Speaking of casting Janhvi in Rooh-Afza, Vijay had said in a statement, "For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that."

    "She needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won't believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It's the perfect casting."

    Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, Rooh-Afza is scheduled to be released in March 2020.

    More RAJKUMAR RAO News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue