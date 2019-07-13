Rajkummar Rao On Janhvi Kapoor: She Is Such A Sincere And Hardworking Actor

Rajkummar Rao is all praises for his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he will be collaborating in the horror comedy, Rooh-Afza. The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba. The shooting for the horror-comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

Janhvi will be seen playing two poles apart characters, Roohi and Afsana.

Speaking of casting Janhvi in Rooh-Afza, Vijay had said in a statement, "For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that."

"She needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won't believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It's the perfect casting."

Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, Rooh-Afza is scheduled to be released in March 2020.