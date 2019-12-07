Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan Renamed 'Chhalaang'; Film Gets New Release Date

After working together on films like Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh and Omerta, Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta are teaming up for their fifth collaboration, which is touted to be a comedy. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha as the leading lady.

Rajkummar Rao and the 'Dream Girl' actress had earlier shared screen space in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Coming back to Hansal Mehta's film, the project which was earlier titled 'Turram Khan' has now got a new name. The Rajkummar-Nushrat starrer has been renamed 'Chhalaang'.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Twitter page to share the news and wrote, "Main aur Nushrat Ab Maarenge Chhalaang! Our next film directed by @mehtahansal sir is now named "Chhalaang". See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!"

Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, 'Chhalaang' is a social comedy and also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role. The film will be hitting the big screens on January 31, 2020, and will lock horns with Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy And Heer' at the box office.

Chhalaang is collaboratively produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ajay Devgn too tweeted about the change in the film's title and wrote, "Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's next film directed by Hansal Mehta is now Chhalaang. See them in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!"

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in 'Made In China'. His upcoming projects apart from 'Chhalaang' are Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy 'Rooh Afza' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and a remake of 'Chupke Chupke'. Nushrat Bharucha on the other hand, was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl'. Besides 'Chhalaang', the actress is also a part of Sunny Kaushal's 'Hurdang'.

