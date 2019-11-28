Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About Success And His Penchant For Challenging And Impactful Roles

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent and is hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation. The FTII alumnus, over the years, has been a part of some great movies with unforgettable, brilliant performances to his credit. The actor recently stated that the sole criteria for him to sign a film is that his role in it should be challenging and impactful.

In an interview, Rajkummar said, “I really don’t see anything else, and when you do that, it isn’t necessary that you will get the lead role. Yes, I’m a greedy actor, too, and would love to do the most impactful part in a story. But, I know that it might not happen every time. So, when you don’t get that, you don’t stop working. The idea is to make the character I’m portraying as impactful as possible.”

The versatile actor initially starred in a number of small roles before being noticed for his breakout performance in 'Shahid.’ He humbly recounts, “I know how I’ve reached where I’m today. So every time I feel otherwise, I go back to my journey, to my roots, and my heart is immediately filled with gratitude.”

Rajkummar was last in 'Made in China’ alongside Mouni Roy and Boman Irani. The actor, off lately has been getting a lot of appreciation for his comedic acts. One being questioned about it, Rao confesses, “It’s difficult to make people laugh, and it’s humbling to have viewers, who love my performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree (2018), and Newton (2017), which was a dark comedy, and now the latest slice of life film, Made In China. I will always try to push the envelope, challenge myself as an actor and entertain my audience through my work.”

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha. The actor is currently busy shooting for his maiden Netflix venture alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel The White Tiger.