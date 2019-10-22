Rajkummar Rao Reacts To His Film Omerta Being Snubbed During Awards Season!

When it comes to doing different kind of films, Rajkummar Rao tops the list! Last year, Rajkummar Rao wooed the audience with his horror-comedy, Stree and also delivered his best performance in Hansal Mehta's Omerta, in which he played the role of a terrorist, Omar Sheikh. Despite giving a powerful performance, Rajkummar Rao's Omerta got snubbed at award functions, leaving the actor and the director all surprised!

In his recent interview with Zoom, Rajkummar Rao, who's busy promoting his next, Made In China, opened up about Omerta being snubbed and said, "I don't know why did that (Omerta getting snubbed) happen. But, it was a very limited release. It was a role that I really gave my blood and sweat to play Omar Sheikh. I wish, because till date, everyday, me and Hansal (Mehta) sir, both of us get lot of messages from all across the world that they want to see Omerta." (sic)

"They have heard a lot about it from people like you, those who have seen it, they know what kind of film it is. It's a hard hitting, it's pretty dark film and a dark character. But, I hope it comes out on some digital platform because I don't know what is the internal dispute going on. I just hope and pray, it comes out some day so that people can (see). Because we do films so that people can watch them. I just hope it grabs some eyeballs whenever it comes out," added Mr Rao. (sic)

When asked if he felt disheartened when Omerta got snubbed, he said 'No' while adding that he was in a very dark mental space, while shooting for Omerta. He asserted that he had started feeling like Omar Sheikh and it doesn't happen to him with every film but with Omerta it happened.

He added that owing to the same feeling, it was not easy for him to be in a dark space for a good three months. Rajkummar Rao concluded by saying that whoever had seen Omerta only had good things to say about the film. But, he still wishes more people can watch it.