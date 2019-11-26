Rajkummar Rao Regrets Doing A Couple Of Films; Says He Signed Them For Emotional Reasons

Rajkummar Rao Regrets Doing A Couple Of Films

The actor told the leading daily, "Looking back, I do regret doing one or two films, I won't name them... I signed them for some emotional reason. But I don't regret losing out on good films."

Rajkummar Rao On Taking Up Supporting Roles In Films

"I really don't see anything else, and when you do that, it isn't necessary that you will get the lead role. Yes I'm a greedy actor, too, and would love to do the most impactful part in a story. But, I know that it might not happen every time. So, when you don't get that, you don't stop working. The idea is to make the character I'm portraying as impactful as possible," Rao was quoted as saying.

The Actor Says He Is Confident In His Skin Now

"I know how I've reached where I'm today. So every time I feel otherwise, I go back to my journey, to my roots, and my heart is immediately filled with gratitude."

Rajkummar On Taking Up Various Kinds Of Films

"As long as I'm a part of different stories, I don't feel saturated, nor insecure. I know I can't control my future. My present is what I have. Life surprises you. If tomorrow, I wake up and find things going against me, I have to accept it. It will be a nightmare, but I won't spoil my ‘now' because ‘what if that happens'. And if it does, I'm prepared," the tabloid quoted Raj as saying.