    Rajkummar Rao's Father Passes Away!

    It's a tough time for Rajkummar Rao as his father, Satyapal Yadav, breathed his last at the age of 60 on Thursday. His last rites were performed at Madan Puri cremation ground, Gurugram. Rao's father was admitted to Medanta Hospital for the last 17 days. He was cremated in the presence of family and close relatives on Friday morning at 10 AM.

    Rajkummar lost his mother in 2017 when he was shooting for Newton. He had returned to the shoot just a day after his mother's death.

    Speaking about the same, he had said, "I returned in a day's time because I knew that's what my mother would have loved - for me to carry on with my commitments, act and finish my duties. Her greatest happiness in life was to watch me on screen. It was hard for me to perform, but I felt her presence supporting me."

    It's indeed a sad phase for Rajkummar Rao. Deep condolences to the actor and may his father rest in peace!

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
