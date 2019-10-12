    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajkummar Rao's Real-life Experiences Included In ‘Made In China'

      By
      |

      Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Made In China', opened up on the challenges he has faced as a traveller and said that some of his experiences were added in the film to bring life to his character.

      Rajkummar Raos Real-life Experiences Included In ‘Made In China

      "Travelling abroad comes with its own set of challenges. I faced a major language problem. Even hailing a taxi and explaining to them where I wanted to go was extremely difficult. Similarly, ordering food at a restaurant, (since I'm vegetarian), buying something from a local shop etc was all a task. I had to do a lot of juggad to communicate with them properly," Rajkummar Rao said in an interview with IANS.

      He explained how the director took interest in adding his experience in the movie and said, "When Mikhil was narrating this sequence to me, I told him about my experiences. He felt that including it in the film for my character Raghu Mehta will make the scenario more relatable to me while performing as well as to the audience who would be watching it."

      Rajkummar will play the role of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta in the Mikhil Musale film. The movie will narrate his 'jugaadu' business journey, where he will find a sex product in China and tie-up with a sexologist to sell the same effectively in India.

      Other than Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release on October 25.

      Other exciting projects of Rajkummar include a comedy number Turram Khan, in which he will share screen space with Nushrat Bharucha; the second instalment of the famous 2018 horror-comedy Stree, in which he will play opposite Shraddha Kapoor; Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor.

      More RAJKUMMAR RAO News

      Read more about: rajkummar rao made in china
      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue