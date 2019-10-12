Rajkummar Rao's Real-life Experiences Included In ‘Made In China'

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Made In China', opened up on the challenges he has faced as a traveller and said that some of his experiences were added in the film to bring life to his character.

"Travelling abroad comes with its own set of challenges. I faced a major language problem. Even hailing a taxi and explaining to them where I wanted to go was extremely difficult. Similarly, ordering food at a restaurant, (since I'm vegetarian), buying something from a local shop etc was all a task. I had to do a lot of juggad to communicate with them properly," Rajkummar Rao said in an interview with IANS.

He explained how the director took interest in adding his experience in the movie and said, "When Mikhil was narrating this sequence to me, I told him about my experiences. He felt that including it in the film for my character Raghu Mehta will make the scenario more relatable to me while performing as well as to the audience who would be watching it."

Rajkummar will play the role of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta in the Mikhil Musale film. The movie will narrate his 'jugaadu' business journey, where he will find a sex product in China and tie-up with a sexologist to sell the same effectively in India.

Other than Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release on October 25.

Other exciting projects of Rajkummar include a comedy number Turram Khan, in which he will share screen space with Nushrat Bharucha; the second instalment of the famous 2018 horror-comedy Stree, in which he will play opposite Shraddha Kapoor; Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor.