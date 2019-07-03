Rajkummar Rao On Kangana Ranaut: Our Relationship Is Still The Same As It Was During Queen

Yesterday at the trailer lanch of his upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, actor Rajkummar Rao talked about his equation with Kangana Ranaut, with whom he has already worked earlier in Queen. The two actors reunite for the upcoming thriller five years after they collaborated on the coming-of-age blockbuster.

"We both are way more experienced today than we were during 'Queen'. You learn something with every film. The more you work, the more you learn. We have definitely evolved, both of us, as actors.

"But I think our relationship is still the same as it was during 'Queen'. We are still friends and we both are very passionate about what we do. That is what people will also see on the screen," told Rajkummar Rao to media agency.

Rajkummar Rao also said it is an exciting time for artistes in Bollywood. "There is no typecasting in the industry right now. You can do whatever you want. You can play with your identity, your character and if it is relatable for the audience, they will definitely go and see a film.

"I'm happy with the way it is going. That's how I wanted to be. I want to be known as an actor who tries everything and not just stuck in one image."

Speaking of his character 'Keshav' in the film, he described him as a man with many sides to his personality. "That's the fun. I want to play characters that are challenging, not really straight forward. Edgy and quirky," he added.

At the same event, Rao also mentioned that he always wanted to work in a thriller and is happy that it happened with Judgementall Hai Kya. "I have been a fan of thrillers like 'Gone Girl' and all. I had an amazing experience because it is the first time I'm doing a film like this."

Unlike his character, Rao said he is not much of a judgmental person. "I don't judge people much. I'm judgemental in the same way any normal person is. In Mumbai, there is a culture where people don't interfere into each other's lives. So I try not to judge anyone unless it is very important for me to read another person," the actor said.