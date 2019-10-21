Rajkummar Rao Shares Story Of Struggle, Says At Times, He Didn't Have Money To Eat

Rajkummar Rao is a bonafide star today. But there were times when he didn't have money to eat. He recounted this and more in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla.

"FTII is a really big community. Sometimes, we used to borrow money. And other times, we would just go to their houses and share their meal sometimes. I didn't have enough money to even buy proper T-shirts. There's a friend of mine - Vinod - who's also an actor and we used to travel for auditions on our bikes. I knew nothing about the presentation - of how to look, what to wear. With the pollution around, we would just get down and clean other's face with rose water and think that it's the best version of ourselves," he was quoted as saying.

He further added, "It used to be tough times for me. I come from a very humble middle class background and there was a time in school when I didn't have money and my teachers paid my school fees for two years. When I came to the city, we were living in a really small house. I was paying Rs 7000 of my share which I thought was too much. I needed around 15-20000 every month to survive and there were times I would get a notification that I have only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees."

But all that is a thing of the past, we must say. Rajkummar Rao is looking forward to the release of 'Made In China', set to hit theatrical screens on October 25. Mouni Roy plays the female lead in the film.

The comedy-drama sees Rajkummar Rao as a middle-aged failed Gujarati businessman, who embarks on a trip to China in a bid to reverse his fortunes. It is set for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

